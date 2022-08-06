Left Menu

Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls

While there was one unfortunate ruling in that the inflation rebate is more limited in scope, the overall program remains intact and we are one step closer to finally taking on Big Pharma and lowering Rx drug prices for millions of Americans. Dropping penalties on drugmakers for boosting prices on private insurers will reduce incentives on pharmaceutical companies to restrain what they charge.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:50 IST
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's rules arbiter, said provisions must be removed that would force drugmakers to pay rebates if their prices rise above inflation for products they sell to private insurers. But pharmaceutical companies would have to pay those penalties if their prices for drugs bought by Medicare rise too high. Other parts of the legislation, such as letting Medicare negotiate costs for the drugs it buys, capping seniors' out-of-pocket expenses, and providing free vaccines, all survived.

"This is a major victory for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "While there was one unfortunate ruling in that the inflation rebate is more limited in scope, the overall program remains intact and we are one step closer to finally taking on Big Pharma and lowering Rx drug prices for millions of Americans."

Dropping penalties on drugmakers for boosting prices on private insurers will reduce incentives on pharmaceutical companies to restrain what they charge. That will increase costs for patients' and reduce the $288 billion in the 10-year savings that the Democrats' overall drug curbs were estimated to generate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022