Left Menu

Former Uttarakhand BJP chief's supporters clash in Haridwar

In a CCTV, footage some people can be seen running away with lathis and batons. An investigation is being carried out on the basis of the CCTV footage, Yadav said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:30 IST
Former Uttarakhand BJP chief's supporters clash in Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash broke out on Saturday between two groups of former state BJP president Madan Kaushik's supporters near his residence here, according to police.

Kaushik is also an MLA from Haridwar.

An armed group of his supporters led by Vishnu Arora allegedly attacked the home of another supporter of his, Deepak Tandon.

The ruckus went on for long during which several rounds were fired in broad daylight.

However, no one was hurt, Circle Officer Haridwar Rekha Yadav said.

A land dispute is said to have been the reason behind the clash.

The clash took place in Khanna Colony, just a few metres away from the former BJP chief's residence.

By the time a police team from the Jwalapur police station arrived at the spot, the group led by Arora fled. In a CCTV, footage some people can be seen running away with lathis and batons. An investigation is being carried out on the basis of the CCTV footage, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022