Left Menu

CISF jawan shoots dead senior, injures another at Indian Museum in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:08 IST
CISF jawan shoots dead senior, injures another at Indian Museum in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A CISF jawan allegedly shot dead his senior and injured another officer at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said.

The jawan used his AK 47 rifle to kill the assistant sub-inspector rank official while the Assistant Commandant rank officer suffered minor bullet injury, they said.

Head constable A K Mishra surrendered after CISF Inspector General (south east) Sudhir Kumar reached the spot and appealed to him to put down his gun.

The accused jawan is alleged to have snatched the weapon from his colleague and emptied the entire magazine.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's ''oldest and largest'' such facility.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022