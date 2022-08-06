Two held for possessing illegal arms, ammunition in Delhi

Delhi police on Thursday arrested two persons allegedly involved in arms supplies and recovered illegal arms and live rounds, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police East Priyanka Kashyap. The accused persons have been identified as Rahul and Sukhdev.

On a tip-off, a raiding team was constituted which headed towards the metro station along with the informer. The team took a position in a discreet manner and waited for the suspect. After some time a person was seen coming on Vikas Marg carrying a backpack. The team closed in on the suspect at the instance of the informer. The suspect tried to run but was caught by an alert raiding team.

On being searched, four 'katta' and one pistol were recovered from Rahul's bag. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered and further investigation was taken up. During interrogation, accused Rahul disclosed that he had purchased the guns from Sukhdev

The team conducted a further raid at the instance of the accused. Sukhdev on seeing the police team tried to escape after snatching the service revolver but was overpowered. One Desi Katta was recovered from his house at his instance. Both accused have been arrested. The team conducted further raids at the instance of the accused and arrested Sukhdev and recovered one 'katta' from his house at his instance. (ANI)

