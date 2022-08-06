CM Dhami inspects under-construction 'Uttarakhand Niwas' in Delhi

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inspected the under-construction 'Uttarakhand Niwas' building in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:26 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo:Twitter/CM Office Uttarakhand). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inspected the under-construction 'Uttarakhand Niwas' building in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said that the construction work should be ensured to be completed within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality.

Seeing the map of Uttarakhand Niwas, Chief Minister Dhami took detailed information about all the provisions of the building. Dhami while directing the working organization said that from the point of view of ease of work in the new "Uttarakhand Niwas", Uttarakhand Local Commissioner's office and Uttarakhand State Information Center should be considered in the said building.

"Today, Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami inspected the under construction building 'Uttarakhand Niwas' in New Delhi and took detailed information about all the provisions of the building. Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that while maintaining the quality of construction work, it should be ensured to complete it within the stipulated time frame," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office. Dhami will attend the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog that will be held in New Delhi on August 7.

The agenda points of the meeting of Chief Ministers at NITI Aayog will include the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in school education and higher education and the implementation of schemes related to urban administration. CM Dhami has discussed department-wise issues related to the agenda to be placed before the NITI Aayog. The Chief Minister said that the policies and centrally funded schemes laid down by NITI Aayog are made equally in view of all the states of the country. In this, he spoke of the need to focus on making a separate policy for the Himalayan states keeping in mind their ecology and geography. (ANI)

