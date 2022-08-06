Left Menu

Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:50 IST
A court in Jharkhand's Gumla district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife.

Additional District and Session Judge Durgesh Chandra Awasthy on Friday sentenced Jogia Oraon to life imprisonment for killing his wife following an altercation in July 2015 in Jamgai village under Raidih police station.

The court also slapped a Rs 20,000 fine on Oraon. As per the FIR registered on the statement of 14-year-old daughter of the victim, it was stated that the accused in an inebriated condition had climbed a tree to pluck lac flower while his wife was collecting it under the tree when they had an altercation over an issue.

In a fit of rage, Oraon had axed his wife to death.

