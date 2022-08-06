Sikh woman commits suicide in US, Indian Consulate ready to render assistance

A 30-year-old Sikh woman here in the US has committed suicide after suffering years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband.

Mandeep Kaur, 30, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu.

Sources told PTI that the Indian Consulate here is looking into the matter and is ready to render all assistance.

Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years.

In the video posted online, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life.

