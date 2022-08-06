Prisoner dies in Etawah jail, relatives seek probe

A prisoner serving life imprisonment in a kidnapping case died under mysterious circumstances in Etawah district jail here, a senior jail official said on Saturday.

The condition of Arvind Batham, a resident of Saraiya village of the Bharthana police station area, deteriorated late on Friday night and he was admitted to the district hospital where he later died, Etawah District Jail Superintendent Ramdhani Singh said.

The body has been sent by the police for a post-mortem examination, he said. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have demanded an inquiry into the death. Bathan had been in prison for nine years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)