Fernando is new chairman of Fishermen Congress
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Saturday appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress after accepting the resignation of party MP T N Prathapan from the post.
''Congress president has appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress, with immediate effect,'' according to a party statement.
''Congress president has accepted the resignation of T N Prathapan, MP from his current position as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress. The party appreciates his service,'' the statement noted.
