Fernando is new chairman of Fishermen Congress

The Congress on Saturday appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress after accepting the resignation of party MP T N Prathapan from the post.

''Congress president has appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress, with immediate effect,'' according to a party statement.

''Congress president has accepted the resignation of T N Prathapan, MP from his current position as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress. The party appreciates his service,'' the statement noted.

