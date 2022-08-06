Left Menu

Maha: Lt Gen Kahlon visits military establishments in Nagpur, Kamptee

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:16 IST
Maha: Lt Gen Kahlon visits military establishments in Nagpur, Kamptee
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General HS Kahlon visited military establishments in Nagpur and Kamptee on Friday and Saturday and interacted with officers.

A defence release said, on Friday, he met Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding of the Maintenance Command headquartered in Nagpur.

Lt Gen Kahlon was then was briefed by Major General Dinesh Hooda, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, on the active role being played by it in humanitarian aid, disaster relief as well as welfare of ex-servicemen.

The release said the GOC appreciated the timely assistance provided during floods in Chandrapur on July 19-20, in which more than 100 persons were evacuated.

He visited Kamptee on Saturday and was briefed about improvements in the station, including military hospital facilities and logistic storage capability of the cantonment, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022