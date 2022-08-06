Dacoity gang bused in Kalahandi, 10 held

Ten suspected bandits have been arrested as a dacoity gang was busted in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

The suspects from Nabarangpur and Koraput districts committed a series of loot in Golamunda, Dharamgarh, Ampani, Koksara and Jaipatna areas, an officer said.

Residents of some villages were patrolling their areas during the night for the past fortnight due to the gang's menace.

Special police squads were formed to track the gang, whose members were using sim cards purchased by them using fake identity, Superintendent of Police Abilash G said in a press briefing in Bhawanipatna.

Police have seized Rs 6.35 lakh in cash, 40 gm of gold and 447 gm of silver ornaments, five motorcycles and 10 mobile phones, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)