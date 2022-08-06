Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for stealing bronze sculptures from temple

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:53 IST
Mumbai: Man held for stealing bronze sculptures from temple
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing bronze sculptures from a temple in Govandi in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

A probe began on the complaint of the temple priest and it led to the nabbing of Akhtar Haider Ansari, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

''We could not find CCTV footage from the area. So we checked house breaking theft (HBT) records and caught Ansari. He has confessed to the crime,'' he said.

