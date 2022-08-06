Left Menu

5 more arrested in money lender murder case

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five more persons allegedly involved in the killing of a money lender in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, were arrested with arms and ammunition on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The victim Ajay Saha (35), a resident of Khuntadih area of Jamshedpur was gunned down near a betel shop in C Road under Sonali police station area by unidentified assailants on July 29.

Saha was engaged in the money lending business, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said five accused involved in the killing Saha were arrested from different parts of the city.

Police also seized four loaded pistols including two country-made, live cartridges of different bores and two motorcycles from them, the SSP said.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had arrested four persons, including the shooter, following raids, he added.

