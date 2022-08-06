Maha: Man held for beating to death alcoholic father in Bhiwandi
In an official release on Saturday night, the police said the deceased Vijay Choudhary came home in the Bhagya Nagar area drunk on August 4 night and started beating his wife.Vijay Choudhary is an alcoholic.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his alcoholic father to death in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, a police official had said that the 56-year-old man had killed his 20-year-old son when the latter tried to stop him from beating his wife on August 4. In an official release on Saturday night, the police said the deceased Vijay Choudhary came home in the Bhagya Nagar area drunk on August 4 night and started beating his wife.
''Vijay Choudhary is an alcoholic. He picked up a quarrel with his wife late at night on Thursday. When he started beating his wife, his younger son intervened and questioned his father over his behaviour. However, the man started beating up his son too. Meanwhile, Choudhary's elder son Ashish Choudhary returned home and tried to save his brother. However, as the man didn't let go, Ashish picked up an iron rod lying in the house and attacked his father, killing him,'' the release said.
The mother of the brother duo alerted the police who rushed to the scene and arrested Ashish Choudhary.
A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
