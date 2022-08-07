Left Menu

Custodial torture: 2 policemen, a civic volunteer 'closed'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 00:36 IST
The authorities on Saturday “closed” two policemen and a civic volunteer of Kolkata’s Golf Green police station following the death of a person after he was allegedly beaten up by the three, a senior officer said.

The action was taken against the three after the family of the deceased, 34-year-old Dipankar Saha, filed a complaint claiming that he died after being tortured in custody.

Saha and four of his friends, residents of south Kolkata's Azadgarh area, were asked by the police officers to appear before them at the Golf Green police station on July 31 over an incident of drug consumption. ''The police did not issue any notice to summon them, nor did the police arrest them. He was tortured for several hours. He was suffering from terrible pain after returning home. We took him to a hospital on Wednesday and he died on Friday morning,'' a member of Saha’s family said.

Denying that he was tortured, the police said they questioned them and allowed them to go.

The post-mortem examination report conducted on Saha’s body revealed that he had several injuries on the lower back of his body, a police officer said, adding that the cause of his death could be ascertained after the completion of viscera and histopathological examinations.

