Rocket sirens, explosions sound in western outskirts of Jerusalem

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Rocket sirens sounded and explosions were heard in Israeli communities west of Jerusalem on Sunday, witnesses said.

That indicated possible Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli aerial interceptions on the third day of a flare-up in fighting around the Gaza Strip.

