Left Menu

Popular social media artist from Kerala arrested for raping college student

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-08-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 11:33 IST
Popular social media artist from Kerala arrested for raping college student
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A popular social media artist has been arrested for allegedly raping a college student about a month ago in a lodge at Thampanoor area in Kerala's state capital.

The SHO of Thampanoor police station told PTI that the accused was arrested on Saturday and a magisterial court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody on the same day.

Inspector of Police Prakash R said that the accused had asked the woman -- a college student whom he met on another famous social networking site and with whom he was in a relationship for a few weeks -- to come along to buy a car and on the way he took a room in a lodge to refresh himself.

At the lodge, he allegedly raped the woman and then they went to buy the car, the officer said.

The woman, disturbed by what had happened, asked his friends about him and they told her that he has been in numerous illegal relationships with women and was not a trustworthy person, the police said.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with police, the officer said and added that the mobile phone belonging to the accused allegedly revealed numerous compromising videos of women. Police were investigating the matter further to ascertain whether he used the visuals to blackmail or extort his victims for money or any other favours.

Giving details of his modus operandi, the officer said that the accused, who has lakhs of followers on a popular short-video hosting platform, allegedly got close to his victims including married women, on the pretext of giving tips on how to be popular on social media.

Thereafter, he would allegedly record their private or intimate moments on his phone, the officer said, adding that his mobile phone has been sent to the Cyber Cell for retrieving any content that he may have deleted.

Besides that, he would also allegedly obtain his victims' email ids and passwords through emotional blackmails and if they ever failed to respond to his calls, he would spread false stories about them through their emails, the officer said.

Apart from the instant case, the accused is also facing charges of causing hurt and theft in two other police stations in the state capital, the officer said.

The officer also said that the accused looks different in real life when compared to his online videos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022