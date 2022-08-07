Left Menu

ITBP jawan arrested for allegedly raping Sikkim teenager

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ITBP jawan was arrested in Sikkim for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times at his official quarters after which she became pregnant, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Rangpo town in Pakyong district, they said.

In her complaint, the girl's mother alleged that a teenaged local boy also sexually assaulted her for months. Police said they have detained the boy as well.

The girl's mother alleged that the paramilitary personnel, an assistant sub-inspector, raped her multiple times at his residential quarters in Raj Bhavan's Winter Camp in Rangpo since April.

Police booked the jawan, a native of Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act's section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

In the same complaint, the girl's mother alleged that the local boy was also sexually assaulting her since February.

Police said they have nabbed the boy and taking legal action against him.

The girl was medically examined at the primary health care in Rangpo, they said.

Police said they are investigating the case, and trying to ascertain if the local boy and the ITBP jawan had any connection.

The sequence of events is being established, they said, refusing to divulge details about how the alleged rapes and assaults continued for so long.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

