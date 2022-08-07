Left Menu

Post offices selling national flag

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 15:46 IST
Indian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by the Centre to encourage the citizens to hoist tricolour from August 13 to 15, a total of 9,087 post offices across West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are selling the National flag at a nominal price.

Around 90,000 national flags sold from the post offices from August 1 till date in the West Bengal circle, an India Post official told PTI.

The national flag has been made available across the extensive network of post office counters for easy availability and prompt doorstep delivery for online orders, the Department of Posts, West Bengal circle, said in a statement Sunday.

The price of each national flag is Rs 25.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage the citizens to hoist the National flag at their residences from August 13-15 and to instil a deep feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people on completion of 75 years of Independence, the statement said.

Apart from designated post office counters, orders can be placed online at www.epostoffice.gov.in.

