BJP worker arrested for assaulting woman

A BJP worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman, police said. He has been identified as Jitendra Rastogi, a resident of Khwaja Qutb in Biharipur here.

On July 31, an FIR against Rastogi was registered at the city police station by one Anuradha Rastogi for allegedly assaulting her, ASP, City, Ravindra Kumar said. Jitendra Rastogi, who was holding the post of state general secretary in Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal -- a trader's body -- was earlier expelled from the post by its national president for MP Naresh Agarwal. Bharatiya Janta Party city president M Arora said that Jitendra Rastogi is a BJP worker but does not hold any post in the party.

