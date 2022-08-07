Left Menu

5th T20I: India opt to bat as Hardik leads in place of Rohit

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:52 IST
5th T20I: India opt to bat as Hardik leads in place of Rohit
  • Country:
  • United States

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in the inconsequential fifth T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday.

India made wholesale changes to the squad, bringing in Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI in place of regular skipper Rohit, senior batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who all were rested from the last game.

West Indies made four changes with Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul returning to the side.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022