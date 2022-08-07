Left Menu

Protesters block highway after pregnant woman dies post delivery in J&K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:55 IST
A pregnant woman died post delivery at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district which led to hundreds of people staging a protest alleging negligence by doctors, officials said on Sunday.

Vandna Devi (32) delivered a healthy baby through normal delivery at the hospital late on Saturday but died due to some complications during treatment, they said.

Her relatives accused the doctors of negligence and blocked the Jammu-Rajouri highway, demanding a probe and appropriate action against the erring medical staff.

The protesters dispersed after senior police and administration officials visited the scene and assured people of a magisterial probe and legal action, they said.

