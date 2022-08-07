Left Menu

Man bangs 3-year-old daughter against floor

A three-year-old girl was hospitalised after being beaten up allegedly by her father at their house here, police said on Sunday.The girls mother, in a complaint filed with the police, said that on Saturday while her third daughter was playing in the washroom, her husband started beating her with a ladle for not coming out of the washroom, they said.When the mother intervened, the man pushed her down, then picked her daughter up and allegedly banged her against the floor.After sometime, the complainant shifted the injured girl to a hospital, the police said based on the complaint.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:17 IST
Man bangs 3-year-old daughter against floor
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl was hospitalised after being beaten up allegedly by her father at their house here, police said on Sunday.

The girl’s mother, in a complaint filed with the police, said that on Saturday while her third daughter was playing in the washroom, her husband started beating her with a ladle for not coming out of the washroom, they said.

When the mother intervened, the man pushed her down, then picked her daughter up and allegedly banged her against the floor.

After sometime, the complainant shifted the injured girl to a hospital, the police said based on the complaint. The complainant got married to the man in 2015 and they have four daughters. She is at present 8 months pregnant, the police said. Based on the complaint, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered and the man was picked up, they said.

Meanwhile, a woman relative of the girl told TV channels that the girl has been brutually beaten up by her father. The doctors have stated that the condition of the baby is critical. He should be sent to jail and given stringent punishment, she said. The woman further alleged that the man used to beat up his other daughters, too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022