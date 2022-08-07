Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four die as cars collide on NH 11 in Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:23 IST
Four people, including a woman, were killed and one person was injured in a collision between two cars near Sridungargarh on National Highway 11 in Bikaner district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in the Sridungargarh police station area, they said. Sanjay Sharma and driver Ramesh were killed, while Shalini, wife of Sharma, was injured, police said, adding that in the other car, Silochana and her driver Vinod died.

Police said that the injured has been admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

