Rajasthan: Four die as cars collide on NH 11 in Bikaner
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people, including a woman, were killed and one person was injured in a collision between two cars near Sridungargarh on National Highway 11 in Bikaner district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident took place in the Sridungargarh police station area, they said. Sanjay Sharma and driver Ramesh were killed, while Shalini, wife of Sharma, was injured, police said, adding that in the other car, Silochana and her driver Vinod died.
Police said that the injured has been admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than pressure, it's responsibility: Shweta Tripathi Sharma on 'Mirzapur' season 3
Rohit Sharma praises Team India's performance against West Indies in second ODI
Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general, Vinod Ghai to succeed
Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general, Vinod Ghai to succeed
Vinod Ghai is Punjab's new AG, asserts CM Mann amid notification delay