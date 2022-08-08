Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.

The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, it said, while the Arizona, which left Chernomorsk, is carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

