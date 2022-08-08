Left Menu

2 cops, kanwariyas injured after accident snowballs into clash in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:53 IST
2 cops, kanwariyas injured after accident snowballs into clash in UP's Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
At least six people, including four kanwariyas and two police personnel, were injured when an accident with a motorcycle snowballed into a clash that also saw stones being pelted, police said on Monday.

It started when a motorcycle hit a group of kanwariyas passing through the Muslim dominated Hafizganj area on Sunday evening. Outraged, the kanwariyas chased the bikers, prompting locals in the neighbourhood to start pelting stones at them, a police official said recapping the events.

While two kanwariyas --Buddhsen and Yogendra -- sustained injuries in the accident, Hafizganj inspector Ajit Pratap Singh and sub-inspector Hitesh Tomar and two kanwariyas were injured in the stone pelting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The group of kanwariyas sat on a dharna demanding the arrest of the accused. District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi and senior police officials arrived at the spot and assured action against the guilty.

Agarwal said an FIR has been registered against 13 people, including Matkali village head Ikrar Ahmad, based on a complaint by one Satyendra Kumar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said the department has also registered an FIR, suo-moto, as the policemen were injured.

A probe is on and strict action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

