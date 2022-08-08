President Weah nominates new Vice Chairman of Governance Commission

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has nominated Madam Elizabeth W. Dorkin as Vice Chairman of the Governance Commission.

The Governance Commission is charged with the responsibility to promote good governance by advising, designing, and formulating appropriate policies and institutional arrangements and frameworks required for achieving good governance, and promoting integrity at all levels of society and within every public and private institution.

Making the nomination on August 3, 2022, President Weah implored Madam Dorkin, who once served as Officer-In-Charge at the Governance Commission, to work with her colleagues to ensure that the mandate of the Commission is scrupulously implemented and fulfilled.

The appointment is under Section 5.2 of the Act that established the Governance Commission (GC) and is based on the qualification, experience, and commitment of the new GC Vice Chairperson.

It is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

(With Inputs from APO)