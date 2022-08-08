TN CM opens police quarters, buildings, gives away awards to weavers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated buildings and quarters constructed for the police, fire and rescue services and prison departments besides presenting awards to the best handloom weavers during a slew of programmes here on Monday.

He inaugurated the new buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 323 crores for police, fire and rescue and prison departments and 253 houses built under the Ungal Sondha Illam (Your Own House) scheme for Rs 55.19 crore.

Apart from inaugurating 596 newly constructed police quarters at Pudupet here at a cost of Rs 100.30 crore, the Chief Minister inaugurated 1,036 police quarters built at a cost of Rs 186.51 crore at Cochin House police quarters. He handed over keys to 5 beneficiaries of the police quarters to mark the occasion.

He inaugurated 32 police quarters, 4 police stations, 2 police buildings, 11 quarters for prison and correctional service, 80 quarters for fire and rescue service personnel, and 3 fire stations.

Stalin presented State-level awards to the best handloom weavers for silk and cotton besides best handloom exporters for the year 2021-22. The first prize for the best handloom weaver award for silk was awarded to P K Murugan of Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society. The second prize was given to a member of Anna Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, Kancheepuram, A Gnanasundari. The third prize went to a member S Ilango of Arni Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society. G T Saravanan of Mahakavi Bharatiyar Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, T R Balan of Sivashakti Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society and K Chandralekha of Motilal Nehru Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society received the first, second and third awards respectively, under the best handloom weavers for cotton category. The Chief Minister gave away cheques for Rs 20 lakh and certificates of appreciation to the 6 awardees. Also, the best handloom exporter awards were given to Ambadi Enterprises Ltd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (Co-Optex) and Erode-Chennimalai Industrial Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society.

