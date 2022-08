Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* MEXICO'S AEROMEXICO SAYS IT SAW A 23.3% INCREASE IN JULY IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC Y/Y

* MEXICO'S AEROMEXICO SAYS IT SAW A 42.2% INCREASE IN JULY IN INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC Y/Y

