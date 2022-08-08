Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned sine die four days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 257th session.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house sine die four days ahead of schedule saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
Generally, before adjourning the house sine die the chair reads out the statistics about the business transacted in the house in detail.
The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- house
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
- 257th
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala: Man claims police beat him up for opposing them urinating outside his house
Responsibility of govt to run House, putting blame for frequent adjournments on Cong 'unfortunate and opportunistic': Manish Tewari.
US Domestic News Roundup: VVigorous but coughing, COVID-positive Biden appears virtually at the White House meeting; Suspect accused of attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin faces federal charges and more
Biden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID, White House says
Over 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants found in Mexican warehouse