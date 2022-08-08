City court grants statutory bail to cops

A City Civil Court here on Monday granted statutory bail to six police personnel, who were jailed in connection with the alleged lock-up death of Vignesh at the Secretariat Colony police station, on April 19 this year.

IV Assistant Judge S Alli granted the relief to the accused, as the CB-CID personnel had failed to complete the probe and file the final report within 90 days from the date of their arrest. The accused were arrested on May 7 this year.

Vignesh of Foreshore Estate was picked up by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18. He died under mysterious conditions the next day at the station. Following protests, the case was later transferred to the CB CID, who arrested SIs Kumar and Munab and four others on May 7.

The lower court had rejected their bail plea twice, first on June 7 and second on August 2. As the CB-CID had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated period of 90 days as per Sec. 167(2) of the criminal procedure code, the judge granted the mandatory bail to the accused cops.

