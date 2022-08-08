Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks response of Union Minister Smriti Irani on pleas by tech giants

The Delhi High court on Monday sought the response of Union Minister Smriti Irani on pleas by tech giants Google and Twitter seeking that they be provided the links to objectionable content against the senior BJP leader that needed to be removed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:08 IST
Delhi HC seeks response of Union Minister Smriti Irani on pleas by tech giants
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Monday sought the response of Union Minister Smriti Irani on pleas by tech giants Google and Twitter seeking that they be provided with the links to objectionable content against the senior BJP leader that needed to be removed. The tech giants requested that they were not an adjudicating body and would be prompt in removing objectionable content if the URL links were made available to them.

Justice Mini Pushkarna sought a response from Smriti Irani on the pleas within two weeks. Justice Pushkarna in an order passed last month had directed the Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza to delete and remove their objectionable social media posts against Irani. The court had further directed Google, Twitter and Meta, which owns Facebook, to remove such content "or anything similar thereto" from their platforms. In their application seeking modification of the earlier order, the tech giants said that they need specific links to remove and the ones, which were available, have been removed.

The plea said that a sword of contempt hangs on them as they were directed to remove the objectionable content, in case the three leaders failed to do so in a week. The court issued notice of the plea and granted two weeks to Irani to respond. "We are intermediaries. What we require is that plaintiffs may give URLs, we will take them off. If we have doubts, we can inform the plaintiff and the plaintiff can then approach the court. We are not an adjudicating body. We cannot decide what's similar. Plaintiff is under obligation to give me links," the pleas said.

It is pertinent to mention Union Minister Irani had recently moved the Delhi High court against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and others for alleged defamatory allegations against her daughter. The BJP leader has also sought damages of more than Rs 2 crores. The Bench not only issued the notice on the petition but also criticised the defendants for making allegations without any basis or substance against her daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022