Maha: Man shoots self in head with pistol

A 25-year-old man shot himself dead using a country-made pistol in Hadapsar area on Pune, police said on Monday. The incident came to light on Monday when his family members tried to open the door of his home but it was locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Todkar lying in a pool of blood, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:43 IST
A 25-year-old man shot himself dead using a country-made pistol in Hadapsar area on Pune, police said on Monday. Vishal Todkar shot himself in the head as he was depressed over some domestic issues at his house on Sunday, an official said, adding that no suicide note was found. Todakar got married last year and used to run a clothes shop in Hadapsar. ''The incident came to light on Monday when his family members tried to open the door of his home but it was locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Todkar lying in a pool of blood,'' he said. A case of accidental death was registered at the Hadapsar police station.

