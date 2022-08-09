3 more arrested for assaulting head constable inside police station

Three more people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable inside Anand Vihar police station in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

With this, four people, including an advocate, have been arrested and a person has been apprehended in the case, they said.

The three accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (38), Keshav (24) and Pradeep (27), police said. The first accused arrested in the case from Karkardooma village was identified as Satish Kumar (29), they said.

Police said they received information on July 30 that a woman was assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village.

The dispute was between Anchal Bakshi and Ajay, both residents of Karkardooma village. Ajay, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, was apprehended from the spot and brought to the police station for further enquiry, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, Ajay's brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police station and tried to provoke the police personnel on duty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram had said.

Meanwhile, head constable Prakash came to the police station. He was surrounded, abused and assaulted by the accused, police had said.

Some of them also recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, they said.

The medical examination of the injured policeman was conducted and on his complaint, a case was registered, the DCP said. PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)