2 held, juvenile apprehended for killing truck driver in Delhi

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing a 27-year-old truck driver during a robbery bid in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahalad Pur area, police said on Tuesday.

The truck driver was stabbed to death when he tried to resist, police said, adding that the accused had also fled with his belongings. The two accused have been identified as Kamran (21) and Jeetu (24), they said, adding that the 16-year-old juvenile received the stolen articles. The incident took place on August 7 when truck driver Jakki Mohammad had gone to ease himself near Anandmai Marg here, police said. Mohammad was overpowered by four people and his belongings, including mobile phone, wallet and other articles, were robbed. He was also stabbed, a senior police officer said. ''He was admitted to the Majeedia hospital in an unconscious condition and was declared dead during treatment,'' the officer said Rashid Ali, also a driver and a relative of the deceased, narrated the incident to the police as he was the witness, he added.

Based on his statement, a case was registered under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) at the Govindpuri police station, official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said, ''A secret information was received that the accused were hiding in a locality near Okhla, A team apprehended Kamran and the juvenile.'' Kamran disclosed revealed that on the intervening night of August 6 and 7, he along with Ahsaan, the juvenile and Bobby saw a truck driver urinating, police said. They caught hold of him as well as snatched his mobile phone and wallet but when the driver protested, Kamran stabbed him three to four times, following which all of them fled the spot, the officer said.

Jeetu is listed as a ''Bad Character'' at the Pul Prahlad Pur police station and is involved in more than 15 cases of theft, robbery Arms among others, they said.

Jeetu was also apprehended later and the robbed mobile of the deceased was also recovered, they added.

