2 held for attacking father-son duo in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly attacking his cousin and uncle in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit (19) and Ashu (24), both residents of Mangolpuri, they said. According to police, Rohit's cousin told his parents about his misdemeanours and he wanted to take revenge. On August 2, police received information about a stabbing incident. The injured were taken to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri. Complainant Ram Kumar alleged that his cousin Rohit, along with his friend Ashu, stabbed him and his father, a senior police officer said.

Police nabbed the two accused from a bus stop within half an hour, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said. During interrogation, the accused said they were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. Ashu had procured the knife used in the commission of the crime around five months back and gave it to Rohit for taking revenge, the DCP said.

The weapon of offence has been recovered from the accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)