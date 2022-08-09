Left Menu

Rusted grenade defused in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An old and rusted grenade was on Tuesday defused by the experts of a bomb disposal squad in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The grenade was spotted on the banks of a stream at Ghambir Mughlan in the Manjakote area by some villagers who informed the local police station, a police official said.

A police party, along with the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the scene and destroyed the explosive device in a controlled explosion, the official said.

