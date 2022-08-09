Rusted grenade defused in J-K’s Rajouri
An old and rusted grenade was on Tuesday defused by the experts of a bomb disposal squad in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The grenade was spotted on the banks of a stream at Ghambir Mughlan in the Manjakote area by some villagers who informed the local police station, a police official said.
A police party, along with the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the scene and destroyed the explosive device in a controlled explosion, the official said.
