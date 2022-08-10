Left Menu

Worker found murdered in Thane powerloom factory

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A worker was found killed in a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Iqbal Ahmed Mohammad Shakib Ansari, aged around 60, was on Tuesday afternoon sleeping on the mezzanine floor of the factory located in Khan compound when some unidentified persons allegedly smashed his head and face with a huge stone and killed him, Shanti Nagar police inspector Nilesh Badakh said. One of the workers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in the factory premises around 3 pm and alerted the police, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

A case was registered on Tuesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is on into the killing and the reason behind it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

