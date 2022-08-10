Left Menu

Missing mentally unstable man held in restricted border area in Uttarakhand

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:52 IST
Missing mentally unstable man held in restricted border area in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A mentally unstable man from Bihar was caught by the border police in a restricted area of the Indo-China border here, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) caught the 22-year-old man, who was missing for the last 10 months, from the Sonam area on Sunday and handed him over to police, Station House Officer of Harshil Dil Mohan Singh said.

A local court on Monday asked the district hospital to constitute a board to examine the man's mental health.

The family of the man said he is in the habit of leaving home without telling anyone and returning after long intervals, Singh said.

Sonam is a restricted area on the Indo-China border where only the Army, the ITBP and administrative personnel can go.

The entry of a man into a sensitive and restricted area like this has raised questions about the security arrangements of the border area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022