Punjab: Pathankot Police beefs up security amid Independence Day preparation

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day of India, the Punjab Police has beefed up the security in the Pathankot region. The Senior Superintendent of Pathankot Police, Harkamalpreet Singh asserted that they have geared up their security and are currently fully prepared to ensure safety measures in the district.

"We have geared up for security. Since Pathankot is a border district, which shares its International Border with Pakistan and state borders with J-K and Himachal Pradesh, we are fully prepared for Independence Day," Singh said. He further said that the operations in border areas of the city were underway and they had also called upon a meeting with the hotels. "We have asked Hotels to nudge us if they find anything suspicious in the traffic, our teams are active round-the-clock," he added.

The police have also urged the public to inform them of anything that doesn't seem normal to them and also appealed to them to avoid believing the rumours. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered and defused improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 25 to 30 kilograms near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in the Union Territory's Pulwama.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also arrested a terrorist with Islamic State (ISIS) links from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, who was planning an IED blast on Independence Day. A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have also devised tighter security measures for the Independence Day preparation. "We start with the preparation for Independence Day right after the Republic Day on January 26. For the past two months, we have devised stricter arrangements as we are doing door-to-door verification for tenants, guest house, and cyber cafes, such that no person or place is left unverified," Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) told ANI.

He further informed that for ensuring security on August 15, besides the Security wing and National Security Guards of Delhi Police, 70 to 75 forces comprising 5,000 para-military and police personnel are deployed near Red Fort in North Delhi. Apart from the previously installed 500 CCTV cameras in January, the police have now installed 310 other cameras which are known to possess a higher quality, come with video analytics, and can signal on realising any 'suspicious' activity. (ANI)

