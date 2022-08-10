Left Menu

Congress councilor accused in sexual assault case arrested from Bengaluru

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Congress councilor, who was facing a sexual assault case and was allegedly absconding for the last two weeks has been arrested from Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

A top police officer of the district told PTI that P V Krishnakumar, a Congress councilor in the Kannur corporation, was arrested on Tuesday night from his hideout in Bengaluru by a Kerala police team.

The councilor was allegedly absconding ever since a case was lodged against him for alleged sexual assault, under section 354 of IPC, of a woman employee of a women's cooperative bank reportedly controlled by Congress.

When the case was lodged last month on the woman's complaint, Krishnakumar had gone into hiding, they said.

Subsequently, it had sent out teams to neighbouring states to find out where he was hiding and finally he was traced to Bengaluru.

He would be produced before a court during the day, they added.

