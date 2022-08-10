Left Menu

Man killed, father injured in attack in UP village

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man died and his father and another person were injured when they were attacked by some people in a village in the Sarsawa area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Gadarhedi village, they said.

Deceased Monu, his father Sethpal and district panchayat member Rahul were attacked by a person identified as Varun and three-four other people, ASP Suraj Rai said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Monu, shot with a countrymade pistol, succumbed to injuries, he said.

An FIR has been registered, and a manhunt is on to nab Varun, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

