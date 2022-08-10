Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police constitutes anti-narcotics task force

An Anti-Narcotics Task Force ANTF and a Narco Coordination NCord Centre have been constituted by the Uttarakhand Police to tighten the noose around drug traffickers in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The ANTF will work at the state, district and police station levels, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, adding that the task force will be monitored by Ncord.

An Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and a Narco Coordination (NCord) Centre have been constituted by the Uttarakhand Police to tighten the noose around drug traffickers in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The ANTF will work at the state, district and police station levels, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, adding that the task force will be monitored by Ncord. Senior Superintendent of Police of the task force will be the state-level nodal officer for ANTF which will operate under the Additional Director General and Inspector General (law and order), Kumar said. The ANTF will prepare a list of people booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and take strict action against them.

