Kerala vlogger held for encouraging girl to try ganja in video chat

A vlogger has been arrested for allegedly encouraging a school girl to try ganja during a recent video chat, which has gone viral.

Francis Nevin Augustine was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry here on Tuesday and his arrest was recorded later, the Excise department said.

An Excise team, led by Mattancherry Range Inspector V S Pradeep, who conducted searches at the house, found two gram ganja, a banned contraband, hidden in his garments.

The officer said an inquiry was launched against him after the video chat went viral.

''We could not recover any other drug from his house. But while frisking his body, we could find two gram ganja from the pockets,'' he said.

The officer also warned of stringent action against those who propagate the usage of drugs via social media or any other way.

