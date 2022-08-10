Left Menu

Kerala vlogger held for encouraging girl to try ganja in video chat

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:14 IST
Kerala vlogger held for encouraging girl to try ganja in video chat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vlogger has been arrested for allegedly encouraging a school girl to try ganja during a recent video chat, which has gone viral.

Francis Nevin Augustine was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry here on Tuesday and his arrest was recorded later, the Excise department said.

An Excise team, led by Mattancherry Range Inspector V S Pradeep, who conducted searches at the house, found two gram ganja, a banned contraband, hidden in his garments.

The officer said an inquiry was launched against him after the video chat went viral.

''We could not recover any other drug from his house. But while frisking his body, we could find two gram ganja from the pockets,'' he said.

The officer also warned of stringent action against those who propagate the usage of drugs via social media or any other way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022