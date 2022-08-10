Leopard sighting triggers panic in UP village

Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district after a leopard was sighted there.

District Forest Officer Anandeshwar Prasad said on Wednesday that information about the leopard sighting in Chedwari village under the Jaisinghpur police station area was received on August 9.

According to villagers, the leopard killed a buffalo in neighboring Karaundi village, he said.

Efforts are being made to collect more information for further action, Prasad said.

Chedwari village head Bablu Verma demanded that the administration and the forest department make arrangements for the safety of villagers at the earliest.

