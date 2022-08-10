Left Menu

Leopard sighting triggers panic in UP village

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district after a leopard was sighted there.

District Forest Officer Anandeshwar Prasad said on Wednesday that information about the leopard sighting in Chedwari village under the Jaisinghpur police station area was received on August 9.

According to villagers, the leopard killed a buffalo in neighboring Karaundi village, he said.

Efforts are being made to collect more information for further action, Prasad said.

Chedwari village head Bablu Verma demanded that the administration and the forest department make arrangements for the safety of villagers at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

