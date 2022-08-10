Left Menu

Special Tribunal orders freeze of Transnet executives' assets

According to the joint statement, the freezing order prohibits the selling, leasing, donating or transferring title of five luxury properties in Rosebank and Dainfern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:07 IST
Special Tribunal orders freeze of Transnet executives' assets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order in the Special Tribunal to freeze assets and pension benefits of at least R1.8 million linked to a current and former Transnet executive and their wives.

In a joint statement, Transnet and the SIU said investigations have found that former Transnet Group Executive for property Zakhele Lebelo and suspended coastal regional manager Phathutshedzo Mashamba allegedly received kickbacks from two service providers between 2015 and 2018.

"The SIU and Transnet approached the Special Tribunal following an investigation by the SIU, which revealed that the two Transnet executives allegedly received unlawful financial benefits worth approximately R10 million from Transnet service providers Superfecta Trading 209 and BBDM Bros Advertising Agency. The executives allegedly used unlawful financial benefits to acquire luxury properties on behalf of Trusts administered by themselves and their spouses.

"Superfecta has been a supplier of electrical and maintenance services to Transnet Property from 2016, while BBDM obtained a long-term lease of Transnet Property's Carlton Skyrink Building in 2015.

"Between February 2016 to August 2018, Superfecta earned over R64 million in payments from Transnet, as a result of its business with Transnet Property. Pursuant to its lease with Transnet, BBDM was paid tenant installation allowances totaling over R73 million from March 2015 to June 2018," the statement read.

According to the joint statement, the freezing order prohibits the selling, leasing, donating or transferring title of five luxury properties in Rosebank and Dainfern.

Furthermore, the order also "interdicts and restrains the Transnet Retirement Fund from paying out or transferring any benefits" to Lebelo who resigned from the state-owned company in 2018 pending a disciplinary hearing.

"The SIU investigation has revealed that the acquisition of the properties was allegedly funded by money received from [the] service providers contracted by Transnet. Therefore, the luxury properties constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the review application. The luxury properties are now under the care of a curator," the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022