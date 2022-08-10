Left Menu

Prophet remark row: SC clubs and transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:00 IST
Prophet remark row: SC clubs and transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Thursday directed clubbing and transfer of all FIRs lodged across the country against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police in connection with FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remark on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also extended interim protection to Sharma till the probe is concluded by the Delhi police.

The top court allowed Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

The apex said the FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

