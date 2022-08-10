Left Menu

Kerala: Robbers break into priest's home in broad daylight, steal gold and money

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:13 IST
Kerala: Robbers break into priest's home in broad daylight, steal gold and money
A priest's home in Kottayam district of Kerala was robbed in broad daylight with around 55 sovereigns of gold jewellery and about Rs 80,000 stolen from his house, police said.

Of the stolen gold, around 23 sovereigns were found on the ground nearby the house according to the complaint given to police. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Police said it is believed that in their haste to escape after the robbery, the robbers might have lost some of the loot.

An officer of Pampady police station where the complaint has been lodged said that the robbery took place when the priest and his wife had gone to church and other members of the family were not at home.

The robbers broke into the house through the kitchen door, ransacked all the rooms, spread chilli powder everywhere and also attempted to break into various cupboards, police said.

They were, however, successful in breaking into one of the cupboards from which they stole the gold and money, it said.

The robbery was discovered when the family returned home at about 7 pm and they immediately informed the police.

Police said the investigation was going on.

