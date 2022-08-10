Left Menu

Woman, his son killed as car hits motorcycle

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:27 IST
Woman, his son killed as car hits motorcycle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman and her son were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened in the Panwar area on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Dakhabai Chopdar and her son Ramvilas Chopdar (40), residents of Chaplasa village, police said.

The driver left the car and fled the spot after the accident, Station House Officer (Pedawa) Ajit Choudhary said, adding the vehicle has been seized.

The bodies were handed over to family members on Wednesday morning after post-mortem, police said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the car driver who is absconding, the SHO said.

The mother-son duo was working as labourers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022