Woman, his son killed as car hits motorcycle
A 65-year-old woman and her son were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident happened in the Panwar area on Tuesday afternoon, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Dakhabai Chopdar and her son Ramvilas Chopdar (40), residents of Chaplasa village, police said.
The driver left the car and fled the spot after the accident, Station House Officer (Pedawa) Ajit Choudhary said, adding the vehicle has been seized.
The bodies were handed over to family members on Wednesday morning after post-mortem, police said.
A case of negligent driving has been registered against the car driver who is absconding, the SHO said.
The mother-son duo was working as labourers, police said.
