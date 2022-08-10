Left Menu

'Chitra Rath' flagged off for awareness in Palghar about Har Ghar Tiranga, other govt campaigns

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:53 IST
The district authorities in Palghar of Maharashtra on Wednesday flagged off a 'Chitra Rath' that aims to create awareness among people about various government initiatives, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and campaign related to booster dose vaccination against COVID-19.

District Collector Govind Bodke flagged off the vehicle as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The Chitra Rath, which literally means a pictorial chariot, will move across the district to sensitise people on Har Ghar Tiranga, booster dose vaccination among the local population, which predominantly comprises tribals, an official said.

\size=''5''> Meanwhile, on the occasion of the International Tribal Day celebrated on August 9, Palghar Zilla Parishad president Vaidehi Wadan inaugurated at Dahanu in the district a store that sells products and artefacts, including paintings, made by people from the local Warli tribal community.\ \size=''5''> \The staff and employees of the aided and unaided ashram schools, government hostels in the district commitment contributed their one day wages and donated a hearse at a function at Dahanu on the occasion, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

