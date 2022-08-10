'Chitra Rath' flagged off for awareness in Palghar about Har Ghar Tiranga, other govt campaigns
The district authorities in Palghar of Maharashtra on Wednesday flagged off a 'Chitra Rath' that aims to create awareness among people about various government initiatives, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and campaign related to booster dose vaccination against COVID-19.
District Collector Govind Bodke flagged off the vehicle as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.
The Chitra Rath, which literally means a pictorial chariot, will move across the district to sensitise people on Har Ghar Tiranga, booster dose vaccination among the local population, which predominantly comprises tribals, an official said.
\size=''5''> Meanwhile, on the occasion of the International Tribal Day celebrated on August 9, Palghar Zilla Parishad president Vaidehi Wadan inaugurated at Dahanu in the district a store that sells products and artefacts, including paintings, made by people from the local Warli tribal community.\ \size=''5''> \The staff and employees of the aided and unaided ashram schools, government hostels in the district commitment contributed their one day wages and donated a hearse at a function at Dahanu on the occasion, a release said.
